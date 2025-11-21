EC Distributes Over 50.43 Crore enumeration Forms in SIR Phase 2

The Election Commission on Friday said that more than 50.43 crore enumeration forms have been distributed among electors since the launch of Special Intensive Revision (SIR) Phase two. The second phase of SIR of electoral rolls has commenced on 4th of November in nine States and three Union territories.

These states and UTs are Chhattisgarh, Goa, Gujarat, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Puducherry, Lakshadweep, Andaman and Nicobar Islands. The large-scale revision of the electoral rolls will conclude with the publication of the final voter list on 7th February next year.