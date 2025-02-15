EAM Jaishankar Accuses West of Double Standards on Democracy

AMN/ WEB DESK

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar has criticized Western nations for treating democracy as a uniquely Western characteristic and accused them of supporting non-democratic forces in the Global South while upholding democratic values at home.

Speaking at a panel discussion at the Munich Security Conference yesterday, Jaishankar said that for democracy to prevail globally, the West must recognize and embrace successful democratic models outside its own region. He highlighted India’s commitment to democracy, noting that the country has remained true to the democratic model unlike many others in its region.

Jaishankar also pushed back against U.S. Senator Elissa Slotkin’s assertion that democracy “doesn’t put food on the table,” pointing out that India provides nutritional support to 800 million people.

Reflecting on the discussion, Jaishankar posted on X that he highlighted India as a democracy that delivers, expressed disagreement with political pessimism, and shared his views on foreign interference.

The panel included Norway’s Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre, U.S. Senator Slotkin, and Warsaw Mayor Rafał Trzaskowski.