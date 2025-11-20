The Indian Awaaz

Dr Jaishankar Meets Afghan Commerce Minister in New Delhi

Nov 20, 2025
Minister Dr Jaishankar Meets Afghan Commerce Minister in New Delhi

External Affairs Minister Dr Jaishankar met Industry and Commerce Minister of Afghanistan Alhaj Nooruddin Azizi in New Delhi. In a social media post, Dr Jaishankar said that they discussed ways to strengthen trade, connectivity and people to people ties. The Minister also reiterated the country’s support for the development and welfare of the people of Afghanistan.

Minister of State for Commerce and Industry Jitin Prasada also met the Afghan leader. They discussed shared commitment to strengthening bilateral trade and economic cooperation.

