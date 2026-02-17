The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Doctors Report Improvement in Imran Khan’s Eye Condition During Jail Check-Up

Feb 17, 2026

Last Updated on February 17, 2026 9:36 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

AMN/ WEB DESK

A team of doctors has reported an improvement in the eyesight of jailed former Pakistan premier Imran Khan, as well as the condition of his eye, after examining him. The examination was done by two doctors, following the Supreme Court’s order to allow a detailed medical check-up of the former Pakistan premier’s eyes. The top court sprang into action after Mr. Khan complained of having just 15 per cent vision in his right eye. Imran Khan has been in jail since August 5, 2023, when he was arrested at his Lahore residence after his conviction in a corruption case. Currently, he is incarcerated at the high-security Adiala Jail, Rawalpindi.

Related Post

AMN INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

PM Modi invites new Bangladesh new PM Tarique Rahman to India

Feb 18, 2026
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Ukraine, Russia Begin Second Round of Talks in Geneva Brokered by Trump

Feb 17, 2026
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Cyclone Gezani kills 59 in Madagascar: National Office for Risk and Disaster Management

Feb 17, 2026

You missed

AMN INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

PM Modi invites new Bangladesh new PM Tarique Rahman to India

18 February 2026 12:11 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
AMN BUSINESS AWAAZ

India – France Joint Statement

18 February 2026 12:06 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
AMN BUSINESS AWAAZ

India and France exchange 21 agreements and documents in areas of Defence, Energy, Critical Minerals 

17 February 2026 11:07 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
AMN HEALTH

Health Minister Nadda launches Strategy for AI in Healthcare at India AI Impact Summit

17 February 2026 11:03 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments