Doctors Report Improvement in Imran Khan’s Eye Condition During Jail Check-Up

Last Updated on February 17, 2026 9:36 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

AMN/ WEB DESK

A team of doctors has reported an improvement in the eyesight of jailed former Pakistan premier Imran Khan, as well as the condition of his eye, after examining him. The examination was done by two doctors, following the Supreme Court’s order to allow a detailed medical check-up of the former Pakistan premier’s eyes. The top court sprang into action after Mr. Khan complained of having just 15 per cent vision in his right eye. Imran Khan has been in jail since August 5, 2023, when he was arrested at his Lahore residence after his conviction in a corruption case. Currently, he is incarcerated at the high-security Adiala Jail, Rawalpindi.