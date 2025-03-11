Dharmendra Pradhan accuses DMK of spreading lies regarding PM-SHRI Schools

AMN

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan today accused the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK)-led Tamil Nadu government of spreading lies in Parliament regarding the establishment of PM-SHRI Schools.

In a social media post, Mr Pradhan shared a consent letter from the Tamil Nadu School Education Department. He stated that DMK MPs and Chief Minister M.K. Stalin had accused him of misleading Parliament about Tamil Nadu’s consent for the establishment of PM-SHRI Schools.

He accused the DMK of raking up the language issue as a diversionary tactic and denying facts for their convenience.

Mr. Pradhan also questioned the DMK’s sudden change of stance on the National Education Policy (NEP). He further urged Chief Minister Stalin to prioritize the interests of Tamil Nadu’s children over political gains. He accused the DMK of failing to preserve the Tamil language, stating that they have done little to promote and protect Tamil literature and its literary icons. He alleged that the DMK is not genuinely concerned with preserving Tamil pride, language, and culture but is instead focused on gaining political dividends.