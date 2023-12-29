इंडियन आवाज़     29 Dec 2023 12:45:51      انڈین آواز

Dense to very dense fog conditions to remain across north Indian states for two days

A dense fog today engulfed parts of Delhi-NCR region, casuing delay and cancellation of several trains in Andad Vihar station today.  

Meanwhile, the fog conditions at IGI airport improved significantly as the Lowest Visibility recorded at 150 meters, while the Runway Visual Range (RVR) is in at range of 400 meter to 800 meter.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that dense to very dense fog conditions will remain across north Indian states for the next two days.

The weather agency predicted the minimum temperature to hover around seven to eight degrees Celsius over the next five days.

In an advisory for dense fog, the Met department has asked drivers to use fog lights and travellers to stay updated on schedules of airlines, railways and state transport.

Meanwhile, the air quality in the national capital remains in ‘very poor’ category with AQI level stood at 359. 

