Dense fog disrupts train services across India country, several trains delayed

Last Updated on January 4, 2026 9:21 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

AMN

Dense fog has disrupted the movement of several trains in various parts of the country due to low visibility. According to Indian Railways, as many as 11 trains are delayed by over two hours. Passengers are advised to check the latest status of the trains before arriving at the station to board them.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange colour warning for dense to very dense fog conditions in Delhi, Haryana, Chandigarh, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Odisha today.

IMD said that dense fog conditions will also prevail over Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Jharkhand, West Bengal, Chhattisgarh, Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh and the North-Eastern parts of India till tomorrow. The Met Department has predicted cold wave conditions at Delhi, Haryana, Chandigarh, Punjab, Bihar, Uttarakhand and Rajasthan forthe next two to three days.

Meanwhile, the air quality in Delhi-NCR continues to be in the very poor category. According to the Central Pollution Control Board, the average Air Quality Index (AQI) of the National Capital was recorded at 301 as of 1 PM today.