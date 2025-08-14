Delhi police issues traffic advisory for Independence Day ceremony

AMN/ WEB DESK

Delhi Police has issued a traffic advisory in the national capital regarding the Independence Day Ceremony at Red Fort tomorrow for the convenience of public and security reasons. Several roads will be closed for general traffic from 4.00 AM to 10.00 AM with only labeled vehicles permitted. These include – Netaji Subhash Marg, S P Mukherjee Marg, Chandni Chowk road, Esplanade road and ring road from Rajghat to ISBT. Delhi Police have also advised the public to avoid C- Hexagon India Gate, Copernicus Marg, Mandi House, A point Tilak Marg and Mathura Road.