Delhi police gives conditional approval to farmers’ tractor rally

AMN

Delhi police today gave its conditional approval for the farmers’ tractor rally to be held on Republic Day. However, Delhi police said unions should ensure peaceful rally.

Speaking to reporters, Special Commissioner of Police, Dependra Pathak said tractor rally has been allowed on three routes, Tikri, Ghazipur and Singhu borders. He said barricades will be lifted on these three points. Mr Pathak said, the tractor rally has been allowed to take place only after the Republic Day parade gets over.