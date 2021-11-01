US warns China against any unilateral changes to status quo around Taiwan
COP26 Climate Change Summit gets underway at Glasgow in Scotland
Govt launches initiative to enable rural Women’s Self Help Groups to earn at least one lakh rupees per annum
G20 member states have reached ‘broad consensus’ on vaccine certificates: Goyal
Microsoft stock becomes world’s most valuable; beating Apple
Delhi airport resumes flight operations from T1 terminal after 18 months

AMN

The Delhi airport has resumed flight operations at its T1 terminal after almost 18 months of closure. Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) had announced the opening of the terminal earlier this month.

The T3 terminal and the T2 terminal have already resumed flight operations. With the resumption of operations at the third terminal, Delhi Airport is now fully functional. The first flight scheduled from T1 after its reopening was an Indigo flight that departed for Mumbai. The T1 terminal did not handle any flights since March 25, 2020.

SPORTS

T20 World Cup: New Zealand beats India by eight wickets

New Zealand registered their first victory in the T20 World Cup 2021 as they romped home to an eight-wicket w ...

PV Sindhu loses to Japan’s Sayaka Takahashi in semi-final at French Open

In the French Open Badminton tournament, Indian shuttler P.V. Sindhu lost to Japan’s Sayaka Takahashi 21-18, ...

T20 World Cup: India to take on New Zealand in Dubai today; England crush Australia by 8 wickets

AMN In ICC Men's T-20 Cricket World Cup, England crushed Australia by 8 wickets at Dubai International Stad ...

خبرنامہ

گلوبل ہنگر انڈیکس: کتنی حقیقت کتنا فسانہ

عندلیب اختر ؓ دنیا بھر میں بھوک اور غربت کے حوالے سے جاری گل ...

تمل ناڈو میں خواتین ملازمین کو ’بیٹھنے کا حق‘ مل گیا

ُجاوید اخترتمل ناڈو ہندوستان کی ایسی دوسری ریاست بن گئی ہے ج ...

کورونا سے تحفظ کی گولی کے حوصلہ افزا نتائج

دو امریکی کمپنیوں کی جانب سے کورونا سے تحفظ کے لیے بنائی گئی ...

MARQUEE

Google Doodle Honours Poet, Freedom Fighter Subhadra Kumari Chauhan

WEB DESKOn the occasion of the Indian activist and author's 117th birth anniversary,Google Doodle on Monday, 1 ...

Kerala Governor appeals jewellers to refrain from using photographs of brides to further their sales

AMN Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan today appealed to jewellers to refrain from using the photographs of ...

