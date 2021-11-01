Delhi airport resumes flight operations from T1 terminal after 18 months

AMN
The Delhi airport has resumed flight operations at its T1 terminal after almost 18 months of closure. Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) had announced the opening of the terminal earlier this month.
The T3 terminal and the T2 terminal have already resumed flight operations. With the resumption of operations at the third terminal, Delhi Airport is now fully functional. The first flight scheduled from T1 after its reopening was an Indigo flight that departed for Mumbai. The T1 terminal did not handle any flights since March 25, 2020.