Defence Ministry Signs ₹4,666 Crore Contracts for Carbines and Heavyweight Torpedoes

Last Updated on December 30, 2025 9:21 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

Andalib Akhter / New Delhi

India’s Ministry of Defence on Tuesday signed contracts worth ₹4,666 crore for the procurement of Close Quarter Battle (CQB) Carbines and Heavyweight Torpedoes to strengthen the combat capabilities of the Indian Armed Forces.

The contracts were inked in the presence of Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh at South Block, New Delhi.

Of the total amount, a contract valued at ₹2,770 crore has been signed with Bharat Forge Ltd and PLR Systems Pvt Ltd for the procurement of over four lakh Close Quarter Battle Carbines. The induction of these modern carbines will equip the Indian Army and the Indian Navy with enhanced lethality, replacing legacy small arms with advanced indigenous systems in line with the government’s Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiative.

In addition, the Ministry signed a contract worth ₹1,896 crore with Italy-based WASS Submarine Systems S.R.L. for the supply of 48 Heavyweight Torpedoes along with associated equipment for the Indian Navy’s Kalvari Class submarines under Project-75. The acquisition is expected to significantly enhance the combat effectiveness of the Navy’s six Kalvari Class submarines.

According to official sources, deliveries of the torpedoes will begin in April 2028 and are scheduled to be completed by early 2030. The torpedoes feature advanced technological capabilities and provide a substantial operational advantage.

The contracts reaffirm the government’s commitment to meeting the operational requirements of the Indian Navy through the induction of niche technologies and advanced weapon systems. Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh was present at the contract signing ceremony.

CQB Carbine

The contract for over 4.25 lakh CQB Carbine along with accessories, worth Rs 2,770 crore, for the Indian Army and the Indian Navy were signed with Bharat Forge Ltd and PLR Systems Pvt Ltd. This achievement marks the culmination of an extraordinary, persistent effort to equip Indian soldiers with world-class lethality, replacing legacy systems with cutting-edge indigenous technology under the ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ vision.

As a cornerstone of the modern infantry arsenal, the CQB Carbine provides a critical edge in close combat through its compact design and high rate of fire, ensuring rapid, decisive lethality in confined spaces. The contract highlights the synergy between the Government and the private sector which will further give impetus to the Make-in-India initiative. This project will also play a pivotal role in boosting overall economy, increasing employment avenues and will also empower indigenous defence industries by encouraging Indian MSMEs through components’ manufacturing and raw material supply.

Heavy Weight Torpedoes

The contract for the procurement and integration of 48 Heavy Weight Torpedoes along with associated equipment for Kalvari Class Submarines (P-75) of the Indian Navy at an approximate cost of Rs 1,896 crore was signed with WASS Submarine Systems S.R.L., Italy. The acquisition will enhance the combat capability of the six Kalvari Class submarines. The delivery of torpedoes will commence from April 2028 and will be completed by early 2030.