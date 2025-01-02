Defence Ministry declares 2025 as ‘Year of Reforms’ to enhance Technological Advancements

Staff Reporter

The Ministry of Defence has declared 2025 as the Year of Reforms in order to give impetus to the on-going and future reforms in the Defence Sector.

On the eve of the New Year, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh chaired a crucial meeting with all Secretaries of the Ministry of Defence to review the progress on various key schemes, projects, and reforms.

Mr. Singh exuded confidence that the ‘Year of Reforms’ will be a momentous step in the modernisation journey of the Armed Forces. He said it will lay the foundation for unprecedented advancements in the country’s defence preparedness.

The focus of these reforms is to ensure that the Armed Forces are transformed into a technologically-advanced, combat-ready force capable of multi-domain integrated operations. To achieve this vision, several key areas have been identified for focused intervention throughout 2025.

These include bolstering defence manufacturing, improving infrastructure, enhancing procurement processes, and advancing the integration of emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence, drones, and cyber warfare capabilities.

The aim is to streamline operations, foster greater efficiency, and ensure the Armed Forces remain at the forefront of global military capabilities.

The Ministry of Defence will continue to work on enhancing synergy between various branches, ensuring a cohesive and integrated approach to national security.

Technology transfer and knowledge sharing between the defence sector and civil industries will be facilitated promoting public-private partnerships by improving ease of doing business.

Steps will be taken to position the country as a credible exporter of defence products, and fostering Research and Development. Efforts will also be made towards optimisation of welfare measures for veterans.