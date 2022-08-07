CWG 2022: India win 4 Gold at Commonwealth Games; moves to 4th place in medal tally

President, PM congratulate winners

H S BEDI

At the Commonwealth Games today, India’s Nikhat Zareen beat Carly MC Naul of Northern Ireland 5-0 to win the gold medal in Women’s 50kg category. It was India’s fourth gold of the day and the 17th overall in Birmingham. India also leapfrogged New Zealand in the medal tally to the fourth position. With this, India’s overall medal tally has risen to 48 which includes 17 gold, 12 silver and 19 bronze medals.

Earlier ,Pugilist Amit Panghal won gold in Men’s 51 kilogram event and , Nitu Ghanghas secured gold in Women’s 48 kilogram. Sagar Ahlawat will fight with England’s Delicious Orie in 92 plus kilogram event tonight.

India’s another gold came in the men’s triple jump. Eldhose Paul won gold with 17.03 meter jump and Abdulla Aboobacker won the silver in the event.

In the men’s 10km race walk, Sandeep Kumar won a bronze while Annu Rani has bagged a bronze medal in the women’s javelin throw.

In Badminton, P.V Sindhu has ensured another medal for India after storming into the Women’s Singles final. The two time Olympic medalist overpowered Jia Min Yeo of Singapore 21-19, 21-17. Indian shuttler Laskhya Sen has also entered the final of badminton men’s singles.

In Women’s Hockey, India defeated New Zealand 2-1 in penalty shootout to win bronze medal .

Indian Women’s Cricket team will take on Australia in the gold medal match tonight.

In Squash, the Indian Mixed Doubles pair of Dipika Pallikal and Saurav Ghosal will be vying for bronze medal.

President Droupadi Murmu congratulated Indian boxer Nitu Ghanghas, Amit Panghal for striking gold medal and Indian Women’s hockey team for winning bronze medal at Commonwealth Games. In a series of tweets, President said, Indian boxers have created sporting history punching, hooking and defending their way to the top. She said, their indomitable spirit and exceptional skills at such a young age are admirable.

The President expressed that Indian Women’s hockey team’s performance and team work have won hearts of each Indian. She said, Women’s hockey team made India proud and their brilliance is a matter of pride for every Indian.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also congratulated Indian boxers Nitu Ghanghas and Amit Panghal for winning the gold medal at the Commonwealth Games. In a series of tweets, he said that these medals are a prestigious addition to the Indian medals tally. Mr. Modi said that boxer Panghal is one of most admired and skilled boxers, who has shown topmost dexterity.

The Prime Minister expressed that boxer Nitu Ghanghas has pursued sports diligently and with utmost passion. He hopes that boxer Nitu Ghanghas is going to make Boxing more popular.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed pride after the Indian Women’s Hockey Team bagged the Bronze medal after defeating New Zealand at the Commonwealth Games. In a tweet, Mr. Modi said that India has a very special relation with Hockey. He said, every Indian is proud of the country’s exceptional women’s Hockey team for winning a Bronze medal.

Mr. Modi said that this is the first time in many years that the women’s team is on the Commonwealth Games podium.