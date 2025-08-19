CRPF Launches BMI Campaign to Promote Fitness and Combat Readiness

Inder Vashisth/ New Delhi

Motivated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call for a healthier India—voiced in both his “Mann Ki Baat” broadcast and Independence Day 2025 speech—the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has rolled out a large-scale Body Mass Index (BMI) Campaign aimed at improving health and fitness among its personnel.

The initiative was formally launched today by CRPF Director General G.P. Singh at the Heritage Club, Force Headquarters in New Delhi. Marking the occasion, Singh personally recorded his own BMI, setting an example for officers and jawans alike. The campaign seeks to reinforce CRPF’s identity not just as a formidable “Fighting Force,” but also as a disciplined, health-conscious “Fit Force.”

Two-Phase Campaign Structure

Running from August 19 to October 31, 2025, the campaign will unfold in two key phases:

Phase I will involve the BMI assessment of all personnel , conducted under the supervision of senior officers and medical teams. Those found exceeding the standard BMI will receive targeted support for three months , including diet plans, guided physical training, and regular monitoring. A re-evaluation will take place at the end of the period.

will involve the , conducted under the supervision of senior officers and medical teams. Those found exceeding the standard BMI will receive , including diet plans, guided physical training, and regular monitoring. A will take place at the end of the period. Phase II targets those who are still above the healthy BMI range after Phase I. These personnel will be assigned to three specialised training centres, where they will undergo customised regimens involving rigorous exercise and nutritional interventions tailored to their needs.

Core Objectives

The BMI campaign aims to:

Foster greater health and fitness awareness across the force

across the force Prevent lifestyle-related diseases and reduce obesity

and reduce obesity Ensure every jawan and officer remains combat-ready and agile

Officials believe this initiative will enhance CRPF’s operational effectiveness while instilling a culture of fitness and long-term well-being.

Additional Guidelines

While calculating BMI, muscle mass and bone density will be factored in to avoid skewed results.

will be factored in to avoid skewed results. Participation is mandatory for personnel under 58 years of age, while those between 58 and 60 years may take part voluntarily.

As India’s largest paramilitary force, CRPF’s proactive push for fitness reflects a broader shift toward integrating health consciousness into national security preparedness—a message strongly echoed in the Prime Minister’s vision for a healthier nation.