CPI Welcomes SC Stay on Key Waqf Act Provisions, Calls for Wider Rollback

Last Updated on September 15, 2025 11:55 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

New Delhi

The Communist Party of India (CPI) has welcomed the Supreme Court’s interim order staying certain provisions of the Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025, terming it a vindication of the party’s stand against the controversial legislation.

CPI General Secretary D. Raja, who is also a petitioner in the case, said the ruling validates concerns that the amendments were rushed through by the BJP government without adequate consultation with minority communities or stakeholder bodies. “Clauses like the five-year practising Muslim condition were blatantly discriminatory and formed part of the BJP’s larger attempts to demonise the Muslim community, polarise society, and arbitrarily capture waqf properties,” he stated.

The CPI noted that while the Court’s stay provides relief, the Act as a whole remains in force. Many contentious provisions have not been struck down, with only those deemed prima facie arbitrary put on hold. The party urged the apex court to review the remaining provisions, stressing that laws concerning religious endowments must be drafted transparently and only after meaningful consultation.

“The rights of minorities to manage their waqfs must be protected in a secular and plural democracy,” the CPI said, calling for the complete repeal of discriminatory provisions and cautioning against legislation that fuels communal division.