CPI slams ‘Imperialist and Reactionary Doctrine’ of President Trump

The National Secretariat of the Communist Party of India issued the following statement: today (January 21, 2025)

Donald Trump’s inaugural speech marks a troubling shift in global politics, reflecting overt imperialism and a vision to consolidate American dominance at the expense of international cooperation and equity.

Trump’s rhetoric promotes unilateralism, undermining principles of mutual respect, sovereignty, and international law, which threaten global stability. Protectionist economic policies, like tariffs, aim to weaponize trade against developing nations, exacerbating global inequality and systemic exploitation.

The administration’s denial of climate change and rollback of environmental protections endanger ecosystems and disproportionately harm vulnerable communities, especially in the Global South. Additionally, the dismissal of gender equality and perpetuation of patriarchal narratives pose serious threats to social justice.

Trump’s rhetoric also demonizes immigrants, fostering fear and division. Such policies risk heightening xenophobia, eroding migrant rights, and undermining diversity and inclusion. Aggressive stances toward Latin America, especially Cuba, signal continued imperialist interventionism, threatening the self-determination of nations.

CPI cautions the Indian government to engage with the U.S. administration by prioritizing national interests, asserting strategic autonomy, and advocating for multilateralism and an equitable global order. India must resist external pressures and ensure its domestic priorities remain uncompromised in the face of shifting U.S. policies.

The CPI also calls upon the people of India to remain vigilant about the new U.S. administration and to strengthen the anti-imperialist solidarity movement to ensure that the government of India does not succumb to U.S. pressure.