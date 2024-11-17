CPI demands immediate withdrawal of AFSPA from Manipur

The National Secretariat of the Communist Party of India is deeply concerned by the ongoing situation in Manipur, where violence, unrest, and human suffering continue to escalate. The state’s current turmoil highlights the total inaction and failures of the state and central governments, especially the Prime Minister and the Home Minister, in addressing and resolving the crisis.

Once again the imposition of the Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA) has only exacerbated tensions, fueling distrust and resentment among the local population. The people of Manipur always opposed this draconian law as it never brought peace but had instead contributed to a cycle of violence and impunity.

CPI strongly condemns the role of the Prime Minister and Home Minister for their failure to effectively manage and de-escalate the situation in Manipur. Their silence and inaction have further alienated the affected communities, allowing the crisis to deepen without meaningful intervention.

In light of these developments, the CPI demands the immediate withdrawal of AFSPA from Manipur and the resignation of the Chief Minister. It is imperative for the government to seek a political solution involving all political parties to restore peace, ensure justice, and rebuild trust among the people of Manipur.