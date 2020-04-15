COVID in India: Sharpest Spike in 24 Hours, 1,463 New Cases and 29 Deaths

More than 1190 patients recovered from COVID19 in the country

AMN / NEW DELHI

The death toll due to novel coronavirus rose to 353 with 29 fatalities reported since Monday evening, while the number of cases saw a record jump of 1,463 to go up to 10,815 cases on Tuesday, according to the Union Health Ministry.

A total of 1463 fresh confirmed cases of COVID- 19 have been reported in the country in the last 24 hours. This has taken the total number of patients to 10, 815. As many as 1190 patients have recovered and discharged from the hospitals, while 353 patients have died.

Briefing media in New Delhi last evening, the Health Ministry Representative said, 602 dedicated COVID-19 hospitals have been set up in the country and the Centre is working with states to increase health infrastructure. He said the lockdown will be eased in places where coronavirus spread has been contained after an evaluation. He also said the guidelines have been issued for controlling spread of COVID- 19 in densely populated areas like Dharavi in Mumbai. Frugal sanitation and hygiene solutions have been suggested for community toilets, washing and bathing facilities. He added that the major effort is to break the chain of transfer of COVID-19.

The Health Ministry Representative also said women of Self Help Groups are playing a crucial role at ground level in this pandemic by helping disburse MGNREGA wage payments and payments under women’s PMJDY accounts and PM Kisan Yojana accounts without people having to visit banks.

The Home Ministry Representative said, there is sufficient supply of essential commodities across the country. She said the Home Ministry control room is monitoring supply of essential goods and services and also resolving complaints and grievances through the helplines. Around five thousand complaints have been resolved through this helpline so far.

A representative of Indian Council of Medical Research informed that over 2.3 lakh samples have been tested so far. He said, there are 166 labs under ICMR network and 70 private sector labs are conducting COVID-19 tests in the country.