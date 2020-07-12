Delhi records 1,573 new COVID 19 cases, recovery rate 80%
Income Tax Dept. facilitates new functionality for banks and post offices
Donald Trump finally wears mask in public as Covid cases rise globally
US Education Chief Presses for Reopening Schools
Iran: ‘Human Error’ Caused Ukraine Crash
Amitabh, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Test Positive for COVID
Govt advises cautious use of Remdesivir, Tocilizumab for Covid-19 treatment
India: COVID-19 recovery rate nears 63%

AMN

The Government today said that the recovered cases of COVID-19 have exceeded active cases by over 2,42,000. Union Health Ministry said, focussed and coordinated steps taken by the Centre along with the States and Union Territories has led to a consistent increase in the recovered cases.

Over 19 ,000 people have recovered from COVID-19 across the country in the last 24 hours, and the recovery rate has reached 62.93 per cent. More than 5,34,000 COVID-19 patients have recovered in the country so far.

The Ministry said, more than 2,80,000 samples have been tested during the last 24 hours. The cumulative number of samples tested is over 1,15,87,000. The testing per million for India is presently over 8,396.

The Health Ministry said, Centre has so far provided more than 122 lakhs PPE Kits, 223 lakhs N95 masks and 21,685 ventilators to various States, UTs and Central Institutions.

Former cricketer Chetan Chauhan tests positive for COVID-19

AMN Former India cricketer and Uttar Pradesh cabinet Minister Chetan Chauhan has tested positive for COVID- ...

Asia Cup Cricket tournament postponed till June 2021

AMN The Asia Cup Cricket tournament, which was scheduled to be held in September this year, has been postpo ...

خبرنامہ

جناح کے دو قومی نظریے کے سخت مخالف تھے عبدالقیوم انصاری

ولادت : یکم جولائی 1905ء ۔ وفات : 18 جنوری 1973ئ مجاہدآزادی عبدال ...

کووڈ-19 کے وبائی دورمیں اردو میڈیا کا صحت مند کردار

قومی اردو کونسل کے زیر اہتمام’وبائی دور میں اردو میڈیا کا کر ...

خواجہ کی شان میں گستاخی : شرم تم کو مگر نہیں آتی

!خواجہ کی شان میں گستاخی تم کو بربادی تک نہ پہنچا دے مولانا ...

India poised to emerge as world’s largest electronics and mobile manufacturing country

AMN India is poised to emerge as the world’s largest electronics and mobile manufacturing country. Union ...

Bill Gates leaves Microsoft

Bill Gates and wife Melinda WEB DESK Microsoft Co-founder Bill Gates has left the Board of directors of ...

All centrally protected monuments open in non- containment zones

AMN Government has decided to open all the Centrally protected monuments by completely abiding with safety ...

Tourism Ministry conducts webinar on ‘Vedic Food and Spices of India’

WEB DESK To showcase the benefits about our country’s ancient form of health science, Tourism Ministry co ...

