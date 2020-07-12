India: COVID-19 recovery rate nears 63%

AMN

The Government today said that the recovered cases of COVID-19 have exceeded active cases by over 2,42,000. Union Health Ministry said, focussed and coordinated steps taken by the Centre along with the States and Union Territories has led to a consistent increase in the recovered cases.

Over 19 ,000 people have recovered from COVID-19 across the country in the last 24 hours, and the recovery rate has reached 62.93 per cent. More than 5,34,000 COVID-19 patients have recovered in the country so far.

The Ministry said, more than 2,80,000 samples have been tested during the last 24 hours. The cumulative number of samples tested is over 1,15,87,000. The testing per million for India is presently over 8,396.

The Health Ministry said, Centre has so far provided more than 122 lakhs PPE Kits, 223 lakhs N95 masks and 21,685 ventilators to various States, UTs and Central Institutions.

Delhi records 1,573 new COVID 19 cases, recovery rate 80%