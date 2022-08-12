FreeCurrencyRates.com

Corbevax to be available as booster dose for adults at vaccination centres

AMN / HEALTH DESK

Corbevax will be available as Covid booster dose at vaccination centres from today. Biological E, the maker of the vaccine, said that it has delivered 10 crore doses of the vaccine to the Centre so far which is expected to be available as a booster dose on the Cowin App in public and private vaccination centers from today.

The price of Corbevax for private Covid-19 vaccination centers is 250 rupees, inclusive of GST. For the end-user, the price has been fixed at 400 rupees, including taxes and administrative charges.

Union Health Ministry has approved Corbevax as a heterologous Covid-19 booster dose under emergency use authorization for individuals aged 18 years and above after 6 months of administration of primary vaccination of Covaxin or Covishield. The Health Ministry’s approval is based on the recommendations made recently by the Covid-19 Working Group of the National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (NTAGI).

