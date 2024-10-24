THE INDIAN AWAAZ

The Real Voice of India

Congress MP Imran Masood Charged for Remarks Against PM Modi During 2014 Elections

Oct 23, 2024

WEB DESK

In Uttar Pradesh, charges have been framed in a special court against Congress MP from Saharanpur Imran Masood for allegedly making objectionable comments on Prime Minister Narendra Modi during parliamentary elections of 2014, when he was chief minister of Gujarat.

The MP MLA court of Saharanpur had recorded the statement of 19 villagers in this regard. Masood was a candidate from the Saharanpur parliamentary seat in 2014, and a video went viral during the elections in which he was allegedly making objectionable comments on Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

A case was filed against Imran Masood for violating the code of conduct, trying to spoil the atmosphere, and saying caste-indicative words about scheduled caste.

Related Post

You missed

TOP AWAAZ

Maha Elections: MVA seat-sharing deal done, Congress, Shiv Sena UBT, NCP to contest 85 seats each

October 24, 2024
HINDI SECTION

Maharashtra: एमवीए में सीट बंटवारे का एलान, तीनों घटक 85-85 सीटों पर लड़ेंगे

October 24, 2024
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Terror attack in Turkish capital targeted country’s ‘survival, peace’: President Erdogan

October 23, 2024
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

4 Dead in terrorist attack Outside Turkish Aerospace Industries in Ankara

October 23, 2024