Congress MP Imran Masood Charged for Remarks Against PM Modi During 2014 Elections

In Uttar Pradesh, charges have been framed in a special court against Congress MP from Saharanpur Imran Masood for allegedly making objectionable comments on Prime Minister Narendra Modi during parliamentary elections of 2014, when he was chief minister of Gujarat.

The MP MLA court of Saharanpur had recorded the statement of 19 villagers in this regard. Masood was a candidate from the Saharanpur parliamentary seat in 2014, and a video went viral during the elections in which he was allegedly making objectionable comments on Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

A case was filed against Imran Masood for violating the code of conduct, trying to spoil the atmosphere, and saying caste-indicative words about scheduled caste.