DEFENCE

CM Yogi Adityanath inaugurates 3 day Armed Forces Festival in Lucknow

Sep 3, 2024

The three-day Armed Forces Festival unfolded today at Surya Khel Parisar in Lucknow Cantonment with great enthusiasm. Inaugurating the festival, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that the Indian Armed Forces are unparalleled globally, and even India’s enemies acknowledge the strength, discipline, and technical prowess of its armed forces. He said that Uttar Pradesh will continue to play a leading role in these national defence efforts and emphasised that the Defense Corridor also creates significant employment opportunities for the state’s youth.

An audience of more than 8000 people of all age groups and from all walks of life was treated to a breath-taking exhibition featuring a magnificent display of the latest military equipment, such as tanks, helicopters, artillery guns, etc., developed as part of Atmanirbhar Bharat, showcasing the might of technology-driven Indian Armed Forces. Notable exhibits included the T-90 tank.

