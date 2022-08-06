FreeCurrencyRates.com

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi in Bangladesh on a two day visit

AMN/ WEB DESK

Foreign Minister of China Wang Yi arrived in Dhaka on Saturday afternoon on a two day visit to Bangladesh. Agriculture Minister Dr. Abdur Razzaq received him at the airport. Wang Yi is scheduled to call on Bangladesh Foreign Minister Dr. A K Abdul Momen who is returning back from Cambodia later in the evening after participating in the meeting of ASEAN Regional Forum (ARF) in Phnom Penh. He will also call on Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Sunday. Awami League General Secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader will host a dinner for Wang Yi on Saturday evening, reports UNB.

Bangladesh and China are likely to sign a few agreements and MoUs during the visit of the Chinese Foreign Minister. Speaking to media on Thursday, State Foreign Minister Shahriar Alam had said that the two countries are likely to sign MoUs and agreements including those related to disaster management and cultural exchange. Calling the relationship between the two countries ‘deep and wide’, Shahriar Alam had said the two countries will discuss areas of future cooperation. Bangladesh will seek a stronger role of China in the repatriation of Rohingya refugees to Myanmar, said the State Foreign Minister on Thursday.

Meanwhile, the official spokesperson of China Hua Chunying said in Beijing on Friday that the visit of Foreign Minister Wang Yi to Dhaka will provide an opportunity to further implement the common understandings between the leaders of the two countries. It will also deepen mutually beneficial cooperation and elevate the relationship to a new level. She said that during his meetings in Bangladesh, Foreign Minister Wang Yi will have an exchange of views on bilateral relations and international and regional issues of shared interest.

