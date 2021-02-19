China admits death of its soldiers in Galwan Valley clash

WEB DESK

China for the first time has recognized five of its soldiers including four deaths in the deadly Galwan valley clash with Indian army in which 20 Indian soldiers were martyred but China did not disclose casualties on its side.

Chinese state media reported on Friday that the Central Military Commission of China has disclosed the names of five Chinese frontier officers and soldiers stationed in the Karakoram Mountains who were involved in the border confrontation with India, which occurred in the Galwan Valley in June 2020.

As both the countries are carrying forward disengagement of the front line troops after 7 months long standoff, China has recognised five of its officers and soldiers including one regimental commander from the PLA Xinjiang Military Command and four other soldiers. It was a contrasting scene when Indian honoured its martyrs but China kept silent on the number of casualties. The officers and soldiers recognized are Qi Fabao, the regimental commander from the PLA Xinjiang Military Command, Chen Hongjun, Chen Xiangrong, Xiao Siyuan and Wang Zhuoran. There have been reports of more casualties on Chinese side but China never acknowledged them except now when it has mentioned five names four of whom died.

In May 2020, the PLA troops moved forward from their usual positions in the Indian side of the LAC, leading to a standoff lasting months. On February 10, China announced the “start of synchronized and organized disengagement” by the frontline troops of both sides at the southern and northern bank of Pangong Lake. China on Thursday said that the disengagement between Indian and Chinese troops from Pangong Tso in eastern Ladakh was proceeding smoothly and expressed confidence that the two countries will achieve the goal. After this first phase of disengagement is complete, senior military commanders will meet and talk about disengagement at other places.