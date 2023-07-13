Chandrayaan-3 to raise level of India’s international collaborations, in science, technology

AMN

Union Science and Technology Minister Dr. Jitendra Singh has said that Chandrayaan-3 will raise the level of India’s international collaborations, particularly in science, technology, innovation and StartUps.

The Minister said, USA’s NASA and India’s Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) are developing a strategic framework for human spaceflight cooperation and NASA is today soliciting India’s astronauts. He said, India also signed the Artemis Accords during the recent visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the US, which envisages a common vision for Space exploration for the benefit of all humankind. Dr. Singh was speaking after India and the United States, represented by its Ambassador to India, Eric Garcetti, jointly launched the call for collaborative proposals on “Critical and Emerging Technology: Quantum Technologies and Artificial Intelligence for Transforming Lives”.

The call will remain open till 31st of next month and will invite promising joint Indo-U.S. technology innovation and entrepreneurial proposals that are commercially viable and socially relevant. It will provide a significant boost to the domestic as well as the US priorities looking at various facets of Sustainable Development Goals.