Chance for youngsters to prove mettle in Asian Hockey Champions Trophy: Manpreet Singh



Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi

Skipper Manpreet Singh feels that the Hero Asian Hockey Champions trophy at Dhaka will provide the youngsters in his team a chance to prove their mettle ahead of a busy season next year.India will defend the title at the tournament to be played at Dhaka from 14 to 22 December, and Manpreet was confident of his team performing well there.

‘Some of these youngsters have been patiently waiting for their chance and have been working really had to find a place in the team. I feel this is a great tournament to test these players and it’s also a great opportunity for youngsters who have been given a chance to show their abilities,”



“We are in pretty good shape for Asian Champions Trophy. We are focusing on our fitness. After the Olympics, there was a drop in our fitness levels. So, now we are looking to regain that. Everyone is giving their 100 percent,” said Manpreet Singh during a virtual press conference today.

Talking about the team’s prospects in the tournament and the challenges they expect, he said. “The tournament is quite important for us as it is our first big tournament after the Tokyo Olympics. The new cycle has started for us. “Doing well in Dhaka is important for us. If we start well, then our confidence levels will go high. There are major tournaments lined up in 2022. Our aim is to set our minds and body for them,” he added.

Commenting on Indian colts showing in the ongoing Junior world cup, Vice Skipper Harmanpreet Singh, commented. “While we are going through our preparations for the Asian Champions Trophy, we have also been closely following the Junior side’s performance and they have done well so far.

“I do have conversations with the defenders particularly as I had a few inputs to give them after their first match. I believe having four options for drag-flick is a big advantage for this young India side as it is hard for the opponents to predict the variations they can use.”

“I think if they continue to play with confidence, communicate well with each other and also play as one unit, they should be able to finish on the podium,” he added.