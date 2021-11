AMN

Centre has released 17,000 crore rupees as GST Compensation to States and Union Territories. Finance Ministry said, the total amount of compensation released to the States and UTs so far during the current financial year is 60,000 crore rupees.

As per the decision of GST Council, back to back loan of one lakh 59,000 crore rupees has already been released in lieu of shortfall in release of GST Compensation during the current financial year.