Centre Releases ₹1,156 Crore to Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra and Tripura

Jan 29, 2026

AMN/ WEB DESK

Centre has released over 1,156 crore rupees under 15th Finance Commission Grants for rural local bodies of Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra and Tripura. These grants aim to strengthen grassroots governance and support location-specific development needs.


The Ministry of Panchayati Raj informed that in Andhra Pradesh, an amount of over 410 crore rupees has been released as the second instalment of Untied Grants for the current financial year. The funds will benefit 13,092 eligible Gram Panchayats, 650 eligible Block Panchayats and all 13 eligible District Panchayats in the State.


In Maharashtra, the Government has released over 714 crore rupees, which will cover 26,407 eligible Gram Panchayats, 15 eligible Block Panchayats and 2 eligible Zilla Parishads across the State. For Tripura, over 30 crore rupees were released. The release covers all 606 eligible Gram Panchayats, 35 eligible Block Panchayats, 8 eligible Zilla Parishads, 587 eligible Village Committees, 40 eligible Block Advisory Committees and 1 eligible Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Headquarters (TTAADC). In addition, around 85 lakh rupees of the withheld portion of the first instalment of Untied Grant for financial year 2025-26 has also been released to 1 additional eligible TTAADC Headquarters.

