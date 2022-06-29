Centre advises States reporting surge in COVID cases, to remain cautious

Asks States to Step up vigil against the pandemic

AMN

India’s COVID vaccination coverage has exceeded 197 crore 46 lakh so far. Vaccination for the age group of 12 to 14 years was started on 16th of March. So far, more than 3 crore 65 lakh adolescents have been administered with the first dose of vaccine. Similarly, the COVID precaution dose administration for age group of 18 to 59 years also started from 10th of April onwards.

India’s active caseload currently stands at 99 thousand 602. India’s recovery rate stands at 98.56 percent. Eleven thousand 574 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours. A total of 14 thousand 506 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours.