CCEA gives nod to PM Gati Shakti National Master Plan

SUDHIR KUMAR / NEW DELHI

Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs, CCEA has approved PM Gati Shakti National Master Plan including institutional framework for rolling out, implementation, monitoring and support mechanism for providing multi-modal connectivity.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had launched PM GatiShakti National Master Plan for multi-modal connectivity on 13th October. Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur said implementation framework includes Empowered Group of Secretaries, Network Planning Group and Technical Support Unit with required technical competencies.

Empowered Group of Secretaries, EGOS will be headed by Cabinet Secretary and will consist of Secretaries of 18 Ministries as members and Head of Logistics Division as Member Convenor. The EGOS has been mandated to review and monitor implementation of the PM GatiShakti NMP to ensure logistics efficiency. It is empowered to prescribe framework and norms for undertaking any subsequent amendments to the NMP.

EGOS shall also set out the procedure and definitive framework for synchronization of various activities, and ensure that various initiatives of infrastructure development are part of the common integrated digital platform. EGOS will also look at the interventions required to meet the demand side, in efficiently transporting bulk goods on the requirement of various Ministries like Steel, Coal, and Fertilizer.

CCEA has also approved formation, composition and terms of reference for Network Planning Group consisting of heads of Network Planning wing of respective infrastructure ministries and it will assist the EGOS.

