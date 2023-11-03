CBSE to open new Office in UAE, announces Dharmendra Pradhan in Dubai

AIR Pics

AMN / Dubai

In a major development for the Indian expatriate community in the United Arab Emirates , Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan held a meeting with the Principals of Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) affiliated schools in Dubai.

One of the significant announcements made during the meeting was the acceptance of a long-standing demand by CBSE schools is to open a regional administrative office in UAE, recognizing the country’s central role in overseeing CBSE-affiliated schools in the GCC region.The new office is set to come in the Emirate of Dubai, UAE. This decision is expected to streamline operations and enhance the educational experience for students and teachers in these schools.

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan acknowledged the diverse nationalities within CBSE-affiliated schools in Dubai and commended their contributions to Indian academia and culture. He noted that after the implementation of the National Education Policy in 2020, new challenges and opportunities have emerged.

The meeting was marked by a sense of unity and inclusion, encapsulated in the phrase “Vasudaiva Kutumbakam,” which translates to “the world is one family.” This move towards greater inclusivity is a promising development for the Indian expatriate community and the education sector in the UAE.

The meeting, which took place in Consulate General of India in Dubai, was attended by Ambassador Sunjay Sudhir, who emphasized the importance of enhancing the ease of living for the Indian community in the UAE.Ambassador Sudhir began by highlighting the unique connection between India and the UAE, where over 3.5 million Indian nationals have found a second home.

He stressed the recent initiatives, such as the validity of the rupee card and the sharing of credit and debit card stacks with the UAE, which are set to facilitate seamless transactions for Indians in the region. As the administrative office of CBSE in Dubai is set to become operational, it holds the promise of further strengthening educational ties between India and the UAE and fostering a sense of unity within the Indian community in the region.