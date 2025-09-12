CBI Registers ₹121 Crore Bank Fraud Case against Ahmedabad-based Private Company, Directors

Inder Vashisth

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) registered a case on 08.09.2025 based on a Complaint received from Bank of India against M/s. Anil Bioplus Ltd. Ahmedabad-based Private Company, its three Directors, Amol Shripal Sheth (Whole-time Director), Darshan Mehta (Whole-time Director), Nalin Thakur, Director), unknown public servants, and Other unknown persons.

It is alleged in the complaint that the Directors an Ahmedabad-based private company, in well-planned conspiracy with unknown officials of Bank of India with dishonest intention caused wrongful loss to the bank to the tune of Rs.121.60 crores.

Searches were conducted by CBI on 10.09.2025 at 3 different locations in Ahmedabad and Gandhinagar, which led to the recovery of incriminating documents.