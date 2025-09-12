The Indian Awaaz

India, ADB Ink $126 Million Loan Pact to Boost Sustainable Tourism in Uttarakhand

Sep 12, 2025

India and the Asian Development Bank have signed over 126-million-dollar loan agreement to promote sustainable tourism in Uttarakhand. Union Finance Ministry said the project targets the Tehri Garhwal District, one of Uttarakhand’s most climate-vulnerable and economically disadvantaged regions. It aims to benefit over 87 thousand residents and 2.7 million annual visitors through improved tourism planning, upgraded infrastructure, enhanced sanitation and waste management, and disaster preparedness.

The agreement was signed between Joint Secretary, Department of Economic Affairs, Juhi Mukherjee and Kai Wei Yeo, Officer-in-Charge, India Resident Mission, for the Asian Development Bank.

