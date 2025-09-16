The Indian Awaaz

CBI Raids 16 Locations in Karnataka & Andhra Pradesh in ₹84.63 Cr Tribal Welfare Scam

Sep 16, 2025

September 16, 2025

AMN / WEB DESK

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) conducted raids at 16 locations in Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh in connection with the tribal welfare board scam, in which former minister B. Nagendra was jailed. The CBI said the raids were conducted at the premises of the former Karnataka minister’s sister, brother-in-law, personal assistant and other close associates in connection with siphoning of government funds. The Bureau said searches have resulted in the recovery of incriminating documents, property deeds, bank statements, and also details of vehicles suspected to have been acquired from the proceeds of crime.

The case was registered in June last year by the central agency, on the basis of a written complaint from DGM, Union Bank of India. The complaint alleged cheating, forgery, and criminal misappropriation of funds amounting to 84.63 crore rupees through illegal transfer/ withdrawal from the accounts of Karnataka Maharshi Valmiki Scheduled Tribes Development Corporation Limited, (KMVSTDCL), a government of Karnataka undertaking, also referred as Valmiki Corporation, maintained at Union Bank of India, MG Road Branch, Bengaluru, during the period Feb 21, 2024 to May 6, 2024, the CBI stated.

