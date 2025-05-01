CBI dismantles international online child sexual exploitation network 

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has dismantled the cybercrime networks of online child sexual exploitation with international linkages. CBI took the action under the operation Hawk, which was launched on the basis of inputs received from the USA.



CBI in its statement informed that the International Operations Division of CBI registered a case against two accused based in Delhi and Mangalore under Indian Laws. CBI said that during the investigation, it found that the accused were engaged in objectionable chats with minor girls from the USA, through the social media platform ‘Discord’. The agency said that the accused also intimidated the minor victim to continue sharing her obscene images and videos.