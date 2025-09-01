CBI Arrests Senior Manager UCO Bank in Bribery Case of ₹4 lakh

Inder Vashisth / New Delhi

Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested Garima Singh, Branch Head, Senior Manager, UCO Bank, Kotwali Road Branch, Mathura, UP in a Bribery case of Rs 4 Lakh.

CBI registered the Case on 01.09.2025 against the accused. It was alleged by the complainant that his firm availed CC loan of Rs. 1 Crore from UCO Bank, Kotwali Road Branch, Mathura, however, the firm was disbursed Rs. 90 lakh out of the entire sanctioned amount of Rs. 1 Crore and remaining Rs. 10 lakh was kept on hold by the Garima Singh Branch Head and Sr. Manager, UCO Bank, Kotwali Road Branch, Mathura with mala-fide intention to demand undue advantage from the complainant. It was further alleged that when the son of complainant visited the Bank for getting the remaining amount of Rs. 10 lakh disbursed, Garima Singh, Branch Head demanded bribe of Rs. 4 lakh, with the rate of 4% commission on the sanctioned loan of Rs. 1 Crore.

CBI laid a trap and caught the accused red-handed, alongwith the accomplice, a private person, while demanding and accepting illegal gratification of Rs. 2 lakh (as 1st installment of demanded undue advantage of Rs. 4 lakh) from the complainant.

Investigation is going on.