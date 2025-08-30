CBI Arrests AAI Senior Manager in ₹232 Crore Embezzlement Case

Inder Vashisth / New Delhi



The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested Rahul Vijay, Senior Manager with the Airports Authority of India (AAI), for allegedly misappropriating public funds worth around ₹232 crore through a sophisticated financial fraud.

According to officials, the case was registered on the basis of a complaint filed by AAI. While posted at Dehradun Airport between 2019 and 2023, the accused is alleged to have manipulated official and electronic records to siphon off funds into his personal accounts.

Investigators revealed that Rahul Vijay created duplicate and fictitious assets in AAI’s books and inflated values by simply adding extra zeros to certain entries, ensuring that the fraud went undetected during routine checks. By these manipulations, he allegedly diverted hundreds of crores into his personal bank account. A preliminary probe of bank records further showed that the money was routed into trading accounts, suggesting systematic laundering of the embezzled funds.

On August 28, 2025, CBI teams carried out searches at the accused’s residential and official premises in Jaipur. The raids led to the recovery of incriminating documents, including details of immovable properties and valuable securities, indicating large-scale personal enrichment.

Investigators are now scrutinizing whether other officials colluded in the scheme, and tracing the end use of diverted funds. Further investigation is in progress.

The arrest of Rahul Vijay underscores the seriousness with which authorities are cracking down on financial crimes involving public money, particularly in strategic sectors like civil aviation.

CBI arrests Territorial Sales Manager of a Telecom Company for sale of unauthorized SIM cards used in Cyber Crimes

In continuation of its sustained efforts in combating Cyber Crimes and to break the Cyber Crime infrastructure, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) conducted searches at 05 locations in Cachar District of Assam and has arrested 03 persons including the Territorial Sales Manager of a Telecom Company, as part of operation Chakra.

It may be recalled that CBI has registered a case with regard to unauthorized sale of SIM cards across the country which were being used in committing various Cyber Crimes like digital arrest frauds, impersonation, fraudulent advertisements, investment scams and UPI related frauds. As part of these investigations, it has been revealed that the Territorial Sales Manager of the said Telecom Company, Silchar, Assam colluded with the middlemen, distributors and Point of Sale (PoS) agents with regard to issuing of unauthorized SIM cards without the knowledge of the persons in whose name SIM cards were officially issued. These sales were done by violating the laid down guidelines and procedures. These SIM cards were sold illegally in bulk to various middlemen at high cost and later these SIM cards were used in commission of various Cyber Crimes.

This operation is aimed at curbing the sale and misuse of unauthorized SIM cards being sold through distributors/ PoS agents. The searches resulted in seizure of incriminating evidences like mobile phones, electronic devices and copies of KYC documents etc.