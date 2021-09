AMN

Central Board of Direct Taxes, CBDT has issued refunds of over 67 thousand 401 crore rupees to more than 23 lakh 99 thousand taxpayers between 1st of April to 30th of August this year.

In a tweet, Income tax India said, the income tax refunds of 16 thousand 373 crore rupees have been issued in over 22 lakh 61 thousand cases and corporate tax refunds of 51 thousand 29 crore rupees have been issued in over one lakh 37 thousand cases.