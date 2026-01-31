The Indian Awaaz

Canadian‑American actor Catherine O’Hara passes away

Jan 31, 2026

Catherine O’Hara, the Emmy‑winning Canadian‑American actor, popular for her comic roles, passed away at her home in Los Angeles following a brief illness. She was 71 year old. O’Hara was best known for her starring roles in the Home Alone and Beetlejuice films. In a career spanning more than five decades, Catherine began with the influential sketch comedy series, Second City Television in Toronto in 1970s and later worked in iconic film and television shows. She won critical acclaim and numerous awards, including an Emmy for her portrayal of Moira Rose on Schitt’s Creek. Tributes have poured in from fans and colleagues around the world, with many remembering her for her remarkable comic talent and warm presence on and off screen.

