Campaigning for First Phase of Bihar Elections to End Today

Last Updated on November 4, 2025 12:14 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

A Z NAWAB/ PATNA

The campaigning for the first phase of assembly elections in Bihar will end this evening. The campaigning will end at 5 PM in 121 assembly constituencies spread over 18 districts. Voting for this phase will be held on 6th November under tight security. Star campaigners and senior leaders of the NDA, Mahagathbandhan, and other parties in the fray will make their last-ditch effort today to woo the voters.

On the last day of campaigning for the first phase of the assembly elections, star campaigners of various political parties will put in their full strength, holding election rallies, public meetings, and roadshows to ensure the victory of their candidates. B

JP National President J. P. Nadda will address election rallies in Bhojpur and Gaya today. Party’s star campaigner and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will address separate public meetings in Vaishali, Patna, Saharsa, and Munger districts. Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah will campaign in support of NDA candidates in Darbhanga, East Champaran, and West Champaran districts.

From the Mahagathbandhan, senior Congress leaders will campaign in Gaya and Aurangabad. The Mahagathbandhan’s Chief Ministerial candidate Tejashwi Prasad Yadav will address 17 election meetings in different constituencies across Samastipur, Begusarai, Saharsa, Darbhanga, Muzaffarpur, and Vaishali districts. Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav will address a public meeting in Gaya in support of Mahagathbandhan nominees.