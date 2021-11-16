CAG is a key part of country’s development: PM Modi

BY BISHESHWAR MISHRA

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) is a key part of the country’s development. He said the institution played an important role in productivity and efficiency.

Addressing the first Audit Diwas at CAG premises in New Delhi today, he said, there are very few institutions that become stronger, more mature, and more relevant with the passage of time. He said, most institutions lose relevance after some decades, but CAG is a heritage and every generation should cherish it. PM also said it was CAG versus Government earlier, as Audit was associated with fear.

Comptroller and Auditor General of India Girish Murmu said this day has been chosen to be the first Audit Diwas. He said, on 16th November 1860 the first Auditor-General took charge and from today onwards Audit Diwas will be celebrated on 16th of November every year.

On this occasion, Prime Minister also unveiled the statue of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel at CAG office.

Audit Diwas is being celebrated to mark the historic origins of the institution of CAG and the contribution it has made to governance, transparency, and accountability over the past several years.