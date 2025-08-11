Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

BSNL Joins Hands with Ericsson, Qualcomm, Cisco & Nokia for Digital Skilling, Says Scindia

Aug 11, 2025

Collab between BSNL & leading global technology companies is landmark step in building future-ready telecom workforce: Union Minister Scindia

AMN

Union Minister of Communications, Jyotiraditya Scindia today said that the collaboration between Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) and leading global technology companies is a landmark step in building a skilled and future-ready telecom workforce.

The Minister was unveiling the signed MoUs between BSNL and four leading global technology companies, including Ericsson, Qualcomm, Cisco and Nokia for Digital Skilling Initiatives in New Delhi.

Mr. Scindia said that the collaboration reflects the Government’s commitment to fostering innovation, entrepreneurship, and digital empowerment through industry-academia partnerships aligned with the vision of Digital India and Atmanirbhar Bharat. The Minister highlighted that the workforce will also receive training from these world-class companies under the MoUs, starting from Dr. Baba Saheb Ambedkar Telecom Training Institute, Jabalpur.

