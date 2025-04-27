Bomb threat creates panic among passengers on IndiGo flight, Canadian national detained

AMN / WEB DESK

Panic broke out at Varanasi airport after a foreign national aboard a Bengaluru-bound IndiGo flight claimed he was carrying a bomb, police said on Sunday (April 27, 2025).

The incident took place on Saturday night, police added, saying that the passenger, a Canadian, has been detained. Security sleuths are questioning and investigating the man in this matter.

Following the bomb scare, the aircraft was moved to the isolation bay for a thorough inspection, but no explosive material was found, said Puneet Gupta, Director of the airport. He said the IndiGo crew promptly informed the Air Traffic Control (ATC) about the threat after the passenger’s claim.

Akash Patel, DCP Gomti zone, Varanasi said, “Yesterday, on 26th April, a passenger in the IndiGo flight which took off from Varanasi, said that there was a bomb inside the flight. After that, emergency protocols were initiated and the flight was made to land at Varanasi airport. The plane and the luggage of the passengers were checked. Later, it was found out that the information was hoax. The passenger Nishant, who gave this information, a citizen of Canada, was handed over to the Police. All the security agencies interrogated him, and it was revealed that he had given false information to delay the airport operations. FIR is being registered against him under the appropriate sections, Canada High Commission will also be informed”

The flight was grounded and inspected as per standard security protocols. After receiving clearance from security agencies, the aircraft departed for Bengaluru today, officials said.

Here’s what Indigo said in official statement

“Flight 6E 499 operating from Varanasi to Bengaluru on April 26 was delayed due a bomb threat received before takeoff. As per protocol, the aircraft was taken to an isolation bay, passengers were safely disembarked and all standard operating procedures were followed,” IndiGo said in a statement.

“We deeply appreciate the patience, understanding, and cooperation of our customers,” it said. A detailed probe is still on in the matter.