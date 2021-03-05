Covaxin 81% Effective in preventing Covid, Claims Bharat Biotech
BJP hits back at Rahul Gandhi for criticising I-T raids at some Bollywood celebrities’ premises

Rahul Gandhi criticizes government on the I-T raids and accused it of using probe agencies to target voices, critical to it.

BJP has hit back at Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for criticising the government over the Income Tax raids at the premises of some Bollywood celebrities.

In a tweet, senior BJP leader and Union Minister Prakash Javadekar criticised Mr. Gandhi for giving lessons on media freedom and reminded the Congress of the gagging act against the media during the Emergency. He wondered how a party run by a single family is lecturing on democracy.

Briefing reporters in New Delhi, another BJP leader Gaurav Bhatia asserted that the Narendra Modi government has given complete freedom to probe agencies and if somebody breaks the law, then probe agencies will do their job. Mr. Bhatia accused the Congress of destroying the institutions when in power and trying to discredit them when in opposition.
Earlier, Rahul Gandhi had criticized the government on the I-T raids and accused it of using probe agencies to target voices, critical of the Government.

SPORTS

Table Tennis; Mixed luck for India, Sharath wins, Sathiyan bows out of the WTT Contender

ACHANTA SHARATH KAMAL Harpal Singh Bedi It was day of mixed luck for Indian paddlers as Achanta Sharath ...

Shooting ; Indian Trap Mixed Teams fail at Cairo World Cup

Harpal Singh Bedi Indian shooters flop show continued as two trap mixed teams fell by the way sides at the ...

خبرنامہ

آتم نربھر بھارت ایک قومی جذبہ ہے نہ کہ صرف ایک اقتصادی مہم: وزیر اعظم مودی

WEB DESK جناب مودی نے زور دے کر کہا کہ آتم نربھر بھارت ایک قومی ...

وزیر اعظم نریندر مودی نے کووڈ ٹیکہ لگوایا

WEB DESK وزیراعظم نریندر مودی نے آج نئی دلّی کے ایمس میں کووڈ-ا ...

کووڈ 19 ٹیکہ کاری مہم کا دوسرا مرحلہ شروع،بزرگ شہریوں کی ٹیکہ کاری

WEB DESK کووڈ-اُنیس سے بچاﺅ کیلئے ٹیکہ کاری کی ملک گیر مہم‘ جس ...

TECH AWAAZ

Abu Dhabi Digital signs partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Enterprise

WEB DESK The Abu Dhabi Digital Authority (ADDA)has signed a partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Ente ...

Indian Army develops messaging application ‘Secure Application for Internet’

file phot AMN Indian Army has developed a simple messaging application named the Secure Application for ...

MARQUEE

Bangalore and Shimla ‘Most liveable’ cities in India

Bangalore and Shimla ‘Most liveable’ cities in India

'Ease of Living Index' released Our Correspondent / NEW DELHI Bangalore has emerged as the top perfo ...

Dubai online International Dance Festival receives overwhelming response

Dubai online International Dance Festival receives overwhelming response

By Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi The month long inaugural online Dance festival ‘Bhaktimay Rouhani Majlis ...

MEDIA

Jaideep Bhatnagar takes over as Principal DG, PIB

Staff Reporter Mr. Jaideep Bhatnagar, an Officer of the Indian Information Service of 1986 Batch today took ...

Former president of INS and Chairman of UNI Tuhin Kanti Ghosh is dead

WEB DESK Former president of the Indian Newspaper Society (1987-88) and Chairman of UNI (1984-86), Tuhin Ka ...

