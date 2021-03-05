BJP hits back at Rahul Gandhi for criticising I-T raids at some Bollywood celebrities’ premises

Rahul Gandhi criticizes government on the I-T raids and accused it of using probe agencies to target voices, critical to it.

AMN WEB DESK

BJP has hit back at Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for criticising the government over the Income Tax raids at the premises of some Bollywood celebrities.

In a tweet, senior BJP leader and Union Minister Prakash Javadekar criticised Mr. Gandhi for giving lessons on media freedom and reminded the Congress of the gagging act against the media during the Emergency. He wondered how a party run by a single family is lecturing on democracy.

Briefing reporters in New Delhi, another BJP leader Gaurav Bhatia asserted that the Narendra Modi government has given complete freedom to probe agencies and if somebody breaks the law, then probe agencies will do their job. Mr. Bhatia accused the Congress of destroying the institutions when in power and trying to discredit them when in opposition.

Earlier, Rahul Gandhi had criticized the government on the I-T raids and accused it of using probe agencies to target voices, critical of the Government.