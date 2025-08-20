Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

REGIONAL AWAAZ

BJP, Delhi Leaders Condemn Attack on CM Rekha Gupta During Weekly Jan Sunvai; Accused Apprehended

Aug 20, 2025

AMN/ WEB DESK

The Delhi Police has detained the accused behind the attack on Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta at her residence in the National Capital. BJP has condemned the attack. Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva informed that the accused was nabbed by people present at the spot, and the police have launched an inquiry for further details. He mentioned that doctors have examined her and she is currently stable.

Delhi Cabinet Minister Parvesh Sahib Singh has also condemned the attack on the Delhi Chief Minister. In a social media post, Mr Singh said that the incident is highly condemnable and a direct assault on democratic values. He added that any attempt to disrupt this democratic process cannot be tolerated under any circumstances.

AAP leader and Leader of Opposition in the Delhi Assembly, Atishi, has also condemned the attack. In a social media post, she said that in a democracy, there is a place for disagreement and protest, but there is no place for violence.

Related Post

REGIONAL AWAAZ

Chhattisgarh CM Expands his Cabinet

Aug 20, 2025
REGIONAL AWAAZ

Delhi: Several schools received hoax calls for bomb threats

Aug 20, 2025
REGIONAL AWAAZ

J&K Meteorological Department Warns of Heavy Rains, Flash Floods and Landslides

Aug 20, 2025

You missed

REGIONAL AWAAZ

Chhattisgarh CM Expands his Cabinet

20 August 2025 3:19 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
BUSINESS AWAAZ WOMEN

South-Central Railway Makes History as Five Key Departments Come Under Women Leadership

20 August 2025 3:12 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
REGIONAL AWAAZ

BJP, Delhi Leaders Condemn Attack on CM Rekha Gupta During Weekly Jan Sunvai; Accused Apprehended

20 August 2025 3:10 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
OTHER TOP STORIES

NDA’s VP Candidate C P Radhakrishnan Files Nomination

20 August 2025 3:10 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
Click to listen highlighted text!