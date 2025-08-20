BJP, Delhi Leaders Condemn Attack on CM Rekha Gupta During Weekly Jan Sunvai; Accused Apprehended

AMN/ WEB DESK

The Delhi Police has detained the accused behind the attack on Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta at her residence in the National Capital. BJP has condemned the attack. Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva informed that the accused was nabbed by people present at the spot, and the police have launched an inquiry for further details. He mentioned that doctors have examined her and she is currently stable.

Delhi Cabinet Minister Parvesh Sahib Singh has also condemned the attack on the Delhi Chief Minister. In a social media post, Mr Singh said that the incident is highly condemnable and a direct assault on democratic values. He added that any attempt to disrupt this democratic process cannot be tolerated under any circumstances.

AAP leader and Leader of Opposition in the Delhi Assembly, Atishi, has also condemned the attack. In a social media post, she said that in a democracy, there is a place for disagreement and protest, but there is no place for violence.