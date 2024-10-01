Bihar: Floods Affect Over 16 Lakh People; IAF Joins Relief Operations

AMN / WEB DESK

Flood situation in Bihar continues to remain grim in sixteen districts due to the recent flash floods and breach of embankments in several parts of the state. More than 12 lakh people have been affected by to flood.

Sitamarhi and Darbhanga are the worst affected districts where multiple incidents of breach occurred recently. Indian Air Force today joined the relief operation as the deluge has engulfed a large part in Sitamarhi and Darbhanga, where it is very difficult to reach with relief materials.

Special choppers of the Air Force airdropped dry ration packets and relief materials.

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar today conducted an aerial survey of flood-affected areas of the state. After taking stock of the natural calamity, Mr. Kumar held a meeting with officials and directed them to intensify the relief work and other basic amenities.

Around 10 lakh people in the state have been affected by the fury of the flood in 16 districts. After a sudden breach in embankments in four districts West Champaran, Sitamarhi, Darbhanga and East Champaran have been worst affected by flash floods.