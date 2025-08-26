Bihar Clears New Industrial Investment Promotion Package to Boost Growth

By A. Z. Nawab / PATNA

The Bihar government has approved the Bihar Industrial Investment Promotion Package (BIPPP-2025) to accelerate industrial development in the state. The decision was taken in a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

Under this package, entrepreneurs and investors setting up new industries will be offered attractive land concessions, loan subsidies, and a range of incentives. The package includes interest subvention of up to ₹40 crore and capital subsidy of up to 30 percent for setting up industrial units.

Broad Incentives

The package also provides assistance for skill development, environmental protection, renewable energy adoption, reimbursement of stamp duty and land conversion fees, support for private industrial parks, patent registration, and quality certification.

Special Land Allotment Benefits

Industrial units with investment over ₹100 crore and 1,000+ direct jobs will be allotted up to 10 acres of land free of cost. Units with investment over ₹1,000 crore will be allotted up to 25 acres of land free of cost. Fortune 500 companies will be eligible for up to 10 acres of free land.

Application Timeline

To avail benefits under the scheme, investors must apply before March 31, 2026. The government expects the package to generate 1 crore new jobs in the next five years.

Purpose and Impact

The initiative aims to boost industrial growth in Bihar, skill and empower the youth, and reduce out-migration in search of employment. It is seen as a critical step toward building a strong and sustainable industrial ecosystem in the state.

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said on social media that the Industrial Investment Promotion Package would give rapid momentum to industries in Bihar and strengthen the state’s economy.