Bhojpuri superstar Khesari Lal Yadav, wife join RJD

Last Updated on October 17, 2025 12:09 am by INDIAN AWAAZ

A Z NAWAB / Patna

Popular Bhojpuri actor and singer Khesari Lal Yadav on Thursday joined the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), marking a high-profile addition to the party’s ranks ahead of the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections.

Yadav, one of the most celebrated figures in Bhojpuri cinema, joined the party along with his wife Chanda Yadav, a homemaker, at an event held late Thursday night at the residence of RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav in Patna. The announcement was made by Tejashwi Yadav, Leader of the Opposition and the party’s de facto head, during an impromptu press conference.

The actor’s entry into active politics has been the subject of speculation for several months, especially as he enjoys massive popularity across Bihar, eastern Uttar Pradesh, and among the migrant population in metro cities. Political observers believe Khesari Lal’s presence could help the RJD connect more effectively with the youth and working-class voters, particularly in Bhojpuri-speaking regions.

Sources within the party indicated that Chanda Yadav might be fielded as a candidate from a seat in north Bihar, though no official announcement has been made yet.

Addressing the media, Khesari Lal said he was inspired by the RJD’s commitment to social justice and Tejashwi Yadav’s vision for a “new Bihar.” “I have always been connected to the people of Bihar through my songs and films. Now, I want to serve them directly,” he said.

Tejashwi Yadav welcomed the couple into the party, saying their inclusion reflected the RJD’s growing appeal among all sections of society. “Khesari Lal represents the voice of Bihar’s youth and working people,” Tejashwi remarked.