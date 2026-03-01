Belgium seizes oil tanker belonging to Russian shadow fleet in North Sea 

Last Updated on March 1, 2026 11:55 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

AMN/ WEB DESK

Belgium has seized an oil tanker belonging to the Russian shadow fleet in the North Sea today.

In a social media post, Belgian Defence Minister Theo Francken today said, Belgian armed forces with support from French defence authorities, boarded the vessel as part of efforts to enforce sanctions. A Belgian official identified the tanker as Ethera, which is listed under European Union sanctions. Russia has condemned the seizure of its tankers and vessels carrying its cargo and called it an act of piracy. Western sanctions imposed on Russia, aimed at curbing Moscow’s oil revenues have led to the rise of a shadow fleet of tankers that helps keep its crude exports flowing despite restrictions.