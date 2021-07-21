Bangladesh PM expresses resolve to win the battle against COVID 19

Government refutes all charges of Pegasus snooping as ‘baseless’
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina of Bangladesh has expressed the resolve of her government to win the battle against the COVID 19 pandemic.

In her message broadcast on the official BTV channel on Tuesday on the eve of the festival of Eid-ul-Azha Prime Minister Hasina also called upon people to strictly follow the health guidelines to check the spread of Coronavirus in the country.

Meanwhile, the country reported 200 deaths and 11,579 new corona cases on Tuesday taking the death toll to 18,325 and the total number of infected people to more than 11.28 lakh. The number of active cases in the country stands at 1,59, 224.

The sample positivity rate in the country showed a slight decline at 29.31 percent compared to 29.59 percent on Monday.

The government of Bangladesh reduced the minimum age for taking the COVID 19 vaccine to 30 years even as it is collecting vaccines from multiple sources for its mass vaccination programme. On Monday, 3 million doses of Moderna vaccine arrived from the US as a gift under the COVAX programme.

